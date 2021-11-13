Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 608 Now Online


Kicking off with nearly 80 minutes of Transformers Acquisitions Inquisitions, you?d barely even notice the brief 39-minute time capsule of SEALED ENVELOPE DELIBERATIONS of classic news before more listener questions round out this, an absolutely evergreen and timeless episode of WTF@TFW. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 608 ? Sept 18 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 608 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



