Cpl. Chrissandwich
For sale - also at TFCON ROOM 203
TFCON! Hey everyone, TFcon is just around the corner. Who is excited!? I am!*

Ill be bringing the figures with me again this. So, without further ado:

I have for sale:

Botcon 2012 Kick out - 100

IGear Aircon Thundercracker - 180 100% complete

Two Complete Energon mold Bruticus: 80 each.

Revoltech Iron Man and War Machine - 80 ea. or 120 together.

Some classics, (unknown at the moment have to look through them as I haven't opened the storage box in a year.

Half complete BAF Marvel Legends Galacticus - 60

TFCC - ULTRA MAMMOTH 150
CIRCUIT- 60
BREAKDOWN 60*

Toyworld Orion - 150 currently no instructions

Fans toys Quakers wave - 300 compete plus extra arm

Any questions PM or leave a reply.

Matrix _ Holder is having a room sale in our room 203. If you want anything of mine come stop by!
I'm going to have a fit if they don't have Dr. Pepper!...Can I have a Pepsi?
