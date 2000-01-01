|
For sale - also at TFCON ROOM 203
TFCON! Hey everyone, TFcon is just around the corner. Who is excited!? I am!*
Ill be bringing the figures with me again this. So, without further ado:
I have for sale:
Botcon 2012 Kick out - 100
IGear Aircon Thundercracker - 180 100% complete
Two Complete Energon mold Bruticus: 80 each.
Revoltech Iron Man and War Machine - 80 ea. or 120 together.
Some classics, (unknown at the moment have to look through them as I haven't opened the storage box in a year.
Half complete BAF Marvel Legends Galacticus - 60
TFCC - ULTRA MAMMOTH 150
CIRCUIT- 60
BREAKDOWN 60*
Toyworld Orion - 150 currently no instructions
Fans toys Quakers wave - 300 compete plus extra arm
Any questions PM or leave a reply.
Matrix _ Holder is having a room sale in our room 203. If you want anything of mine come stop by!
__________________
I'm going to have a fit if they don't have Dr. Pepper!...Can I have a Pepsi?