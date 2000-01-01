scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 127

vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade prices are by each items,discount on multiple purchases

if u need more pic's on any item/item's just ask





G1 transformers (boxed)



perceptor 170.00

u.s box, bot is mint,has all original inserts



fortress maximus asking 1750.00

boxed with main insert,insert cover & all smaller inserts

pieces ,bot is bone white(looks like never played with)

does have manual & unused decal sheet



camshaft 180.00

factory sealed in baggie(mailaway)

canadian version





G1 TRANSFORMERS (LOOSE)

rodimus major (reissue) 55.00

complete & minty

has instructions & unused decals



soundwave 65.00

tape door still works,still stands up

buzzsaw has loose head(not broken)

has manual

missing both buzzsaw's weapons & shoulder battery weapon



bombshell 35.00

mint & complete



kickback 30.00

nothing broken, has chrome wear on both wings

has canadian tech



shrapnel 25.00

bot is mint & complete





OTHER TOY LINES



STAR WARS 6" BLACK SERIES

krennic

rey



asking 15.00 each or buy all 3 for 35.00



STAR WARS ( EPISODE 1)

watto 12" factory sealed 20.00

darth maul sealed 8.00

stap with battle droid factory sealed 20.00



STAR WARS ( VINTAGE FIGURES/ALL COMPLETE)

boba fett 80.00

dengar 25.00

bossk 25.00

rebel commando 25.00

hoth rebel commander 25.00

zuckuss 25.00



GI.JOE'S

techno-viper complete 25.00

zandar complete 25.00

barbcue missing nozzle gun 25.00

lifeline missing mask,hand gun 20.00

windmill complete 25.00



SUPER GOBOTS(TONKA)

vamp series 3 65.00

