Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:18 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 127
vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
prices are by each items,discount on multiple purchases
if u need more pic's on any item/item's just ask


G1 transformers (boxed)

perceptor 170.00
u.s box, bot is mint,has all original inserts

fortress maximus asking 1750.00
boxed with main insert,insert cover & all smaller inserts
pieces ,bot is bone white(looks like never played with)
does have manual & unused decal sheet

camshaft 180.00
factory sealed in baggie(mailaway)
canadian version


G1 TRANSFORMERS (LOOSE)
rodimus major (reissue) 55.00
complete & minty
has instructions & unused decals

soundwave 65.00
tape door still works,still stands up
buzzsaw has loose head(not broken)
has manual
missing both buzzsaw's weapons & shoulder battery weapon

bombshell 35.00
mint & complete

kickback 30.00
nothing broken, has chrome wear on both wings
has canadian tech

shrapnel 25.00
bot is mint & complete


OTHER TOY LINES

STAR WARS 6" BLACK SERIES
krennic
rey

asking 15.00 each or buy all 3 for 35.00

STAR WARS ( EPISODE 1)
watto 12" factory sealed 20.00
darth maul sealed 8.00
stap with battle droid factory sealed 20.00

STAR WARS ( VINTAGE FIGURES/ALL COMPLETE)
boba fett 80.00
dengar 25.00
bossk 25.00
rebel commando 25.00
hoth rebel commander 25.00
zuckuss 25.00

GI.JOE'S
techno-viper complete 25.00
zandar complete 25.00
barbcue missing nozzle gun 25.00
lifeline missing mask,hand gun 20.00
windmill complete 25.00

SUPER GOBOTS(TONKA)
vamp series 3 65.00
stacks complete 35.00
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 32512116_10155333280366078_4031480359584530432_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 78.4 KB ID: 40203   Click image for larger version Name: 32710762_10155333281581078_3828683510084796416_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 73.7 KB ID: 40204   Click image for larger version Name: 32562828_10155333287706078_6427079097133826048_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 72.8 KB ID: 40205   Click image for larger version Name: 32637165_10155333288446078_8658693389161594880_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.0 KB ID: 40206   Click image for larger version Name: 32472109_10155333308391078_3839836157173039104_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.7 KB ID: 40207  

Click image for larger version Name: 32629404_10155333308456078_5075894068123271168_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 61.5 KB ID: 40208   Click image for larger version Name: 32559849_10155333308441078_748915182570307584_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.1 KB ID: 40209   Click image for larger version Name: 32652403_10155333308406078_4279237983300747264_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.3 KB ID: 40210   Click image for larger version Name: 32605900_10155333308526078_3826699621741101056_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 60.4 KB ID: 40211   Click image for larger version Name: 32506899_10155333308466078_1715137890498904064_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 40212  

Click image for larger version Name: 34120035_10155367954196078_9086794258685362176_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.8 KB ID: 40213   Click image for larger version Name: 36280447_10155421053871078_1687247549699719168_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 40214   Click image for larger version Name: 36257361_10155421053551078_6159429929386639360_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.7 KB ID: 40215   Click image for larger version Name: 36294335_10155421053331078_2674548977864540160_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 40216   Click image for larger version Name: 36284759_10155421053371078_7337140434742804480_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.1 KB ID: 40217  

Click image for larger version Name: 36247870_10155421053396078_4640971244345229312_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 40218   Click image for larger version Name: 36281513_10155421053666078_4386693727129698304_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.1 KB ID: 40219   Click image for larger version Name: 36236649_10155421053791078_5444058535887372288_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.8 KB ID: 40220   Click image for larger version Name: 36291755_10155421053611078_6274988936473346048_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.0 KB ID: 40221   Click image for larger version Name: 36272765_10155421053456078_6911516043361910784_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 40222  

Click image for larger version Name: 36270196_10155421053496078_7796324807221444608_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.3 KB ID: 40223  
scorponok87 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy (Optimus Prime)
Transformers
optimus prime masterpiece
Transformers
transformers masterpiece starscream
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue LOT 5
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Bruticus UT M-02 Gahzranka G1 Swindle figure USED
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Provider 3P Octane all contents but no original box
Transformers
Large Transformers Battle Beasts Lot- 10 Beasts, 2 Vehicles/Chariots, 10 Weapons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.