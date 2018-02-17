Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 Tease a Possible Transformers SDCC Exclusive
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,543
Super 7 Tease a Possible Transformers SDCC Exclusive


Super 7, makers of various vinyl toys including the popular ReAction figure lines, has an exciting tease on their Twitter account. Included with the hashtags #sdcc2018 and #super7 is a close up image of what appears to be Optimus Prime’s torso ,exposing his matrix. Pasted across the image and translated from katakana are the words “Optimus Prime”. Super 7 revealed several Transformers products back at Toyfair in February. This “Visible Tech” appears to possibly an x-ray version of Optimus.* Could we be expecting an exclusive or possibly more from Super 7 regarding the Transformers? Looks like it! SDCC &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Tease a Possible Transformers SDCC Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy (Optimus Prime)
Transformers
optimus prime masterpiece
Transformers
transformers masterpiece starscream
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue LOT 5
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Bruticus UT M-02 Gahzranka G1 Swindle figure USED
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Provider 3P Octane all contents but no original box
Transformers
Large Transformers Battle Beasts Lot- 10 Beasts, 2 Vehicles/Chariots, 10 Weapons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.