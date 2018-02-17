|
Super 7 Tease a Possible Transformers SDCC Exclusive
Super 7, makers of various vinyl toys including the popular ReAction figure lines, has an exciting tease on their Twitter account
. Included with the hashtags #sdcc2018 and #super7 is a close up image of what appears to be Optimus Prime’s torso ,exposing his matrix. Pasted across the image and translated from katakana are the words “Optimus Prime”. Super 7 revealed several Transformers products back at Toyfair in February
. This “Visible Tech” appears to possibly an x-ray version of Optimus.* Could we be expecting an exclusive or possibly more from Super 7 regarding the Transformers? Looks like it! SDCC » Continue Reading.
