Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods G1 JETFIRE nose cone repaint
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:19 AM   #1
metacooler
Dinobot
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 69
G1 JETFIRE nose cone repaint
Hi, recently I bought a G1 JETFIRE complete with box, sticker sheet and unused accessories. Jetfire is in amazing condition, it is super white and the joints are so tight that I doubt it was transformed more than once. The issue it has is the nose cone has rubbed and some of the red is gone. I am wondering if it is possible to repaint the nose cone or should I look for another bot to complete the set. Does anyone on this forum do this kind of work and how much do you think it would cost. Thanks in advance for any feedback.
Last edited by metacooler; Today at 12:26 AM.
metacooler is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Only
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series III Thundercracker New Sealed 2002
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series IV Skywarp New Sealed 2002
Transformers
Transformers PE Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden (Fortress Maximus)
Transformers
Transformers Movie Optimus Sentinel Skyammer Landmine Ratchet Brawn Arcee Jolt
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.