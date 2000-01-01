metacooler Dinobot Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 69

G1 JETFIRE nose cone repaint Hi, recently I bought a G1 JETFIRE complete with box, sticker sheet and unused accessories. Jetfire is in amazing condition, it is super white and the joints are so tight that I doubt it was transformed more than once. The issue it has is the nose cone has rubbed and some of the red is gone. I am wondering if it is possible to repaint the nose cone or should I look for another bot to complete the set. Does anyone on this forum do this kind of work and how much do you think it would cost. Thanks in advance for any feedback. Last edited by metacooler; Today at 12:26 AM .