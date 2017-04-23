Multiversity Comics
*has posted the full preview for IDW Publishing’s Optimus Prime #6, the final issue in the book’s premiere “New Cybertron” arc. As Optimus continues to remember his days as a cop on Cybertron, things come to a head with the Junkion invasion of Earth. We also get a first look at Jim Kim’s retailer incentive cover. Check out the preview pages after the break, and find out how it’s all going to*go down on April 26!
The post Optimus Prime #6 full preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...