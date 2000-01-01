Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ice Prime
Today, 01:07 PM
Ras
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 79
Ice Prime
This is from the ice fest at Toronto Yorkville.
Today, 01:54 PM
TRUCKvsGUN
.
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 711
Re: Ice Prime
10/10 best Optimus Prime ice sculpture.
Today, 02:22 PM
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,716
Re: Ice Prime
not sure about the head, but other than that looks great.
