Old Today, 01:07 PM   #1
Ras
Generation 1
Ras's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 79
Ice Prime
This is from the ice fest at Toronto Yorkville.

Old Today, 01:54 PM   #2
TRUCKvsGUN
.
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 711
Re: Ice Prime
10/10 best Optimus Prime ice sculpture.
Old Today, 02:22 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,716
Re: Ice Prime
not sure about the head, but other than that looks great.
