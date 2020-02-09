|
Earthrise Battlemasters Wave 1 found At US Retail
Thanks to Instragram user @skillfulgram03
we have our first US sighting of WFC Earthrise Battle Masters Wave 1. This wave consists of a new character Soundbarrier and a repack of Smashdown from WFC Siege. This sighting wraps up all the US sightings for Earthrise Wave 1, now who’s ready for wave 2? Happy Hunting!
The post Earthrise Battlemasters Wave 1 found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.