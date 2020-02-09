Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,178

TFW2005 Reports From Wonderfest! Takara Tomy Representatives Declarations & Extra Ima



Wonderfest is not over for TFW2005! Our very own mod Gamerlingual attended the event bringing us some great fresh and clear images from the event. To top it all, he had the chance to talk with some Takara Tomy representatives at the venue and get some interesting statements about some topics: About the Armada Optimus Prime new mold: No decision as to whether to put him in Masterpiece, Generations, or another line. It hasn’t been canceled but nothing has been decided what to do with him as they wanted to show the prototype to gauge interest.* Regarding recent QC issues



The post







More... Wonderfest is not over for TFW2005! Our very own mod Gamerlingual attended the event bringing us some great fresh and clear images from the event. To top it all, he had the chance to talk with some Takara Tomy representatives at the venue and get some interesting statements about some topics: About the Armada Optimus Prime new mold: No decision as to whether to put him in Masterpiece, Generations, or another line. It hasn’t been canceled but nothing has been decided what to do with him as they wanted to show the prototype to gauge interest.* Regarding recent QC issues » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005 Reports From Wonderfest! Takara Tomy Representatives Declarations & Extra Images From The Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.