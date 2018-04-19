|
Hallmark Transformers G1 Starscream Christmas Ornament Revealed
Hallmark
has revealed their 2018 Transformers G1 Ornament, and this time around it’s Starscream! Hallmark has been releasing G1 themed ornaments each year for a while, and over the last couple they’ve gone with a recreation of the G1 toys as their primary aesthetic. We’ve got G1 Prime, G1 Megatron, G1 Soundwave and G1 Grimlock all with toy inspired molds. Now the first Seeker will be joining the ranks. He will be available in July 2018 for $15.99 online and at Hallmark retail stores across the country. So long, Autobots! It’s time for action with Starscream, the » Continue Reading.
