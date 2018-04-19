Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hallmark Transformers G1 Starscream Christmas Ornament Revealed


Hallmark has revealed their 2018 Transformers G1 Ornament, and this time around it’s Starscream! Hallmark has been releasing G1 themed ornaments each year for a while, and over the last couple they’ve gone with a recreation of the G1 toys as their primary aesthetic. We’ve got G1 Prime, G1 Megatron, G1 Soundwave and G1 Grimlock all with toy inspired molds. Now the first Seeker will be joining the ranks. He will be available in July 2018 for $15.99 online and at Hallmark retail stores across the country. So long, Autobots! It’s time for action with Starscream, the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hallmark Transformers G1 Starscream Christmas Ornament Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
