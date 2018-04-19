|
Ethan Van Der Ryn And Erik Aadahl Working On Sound Editing Of Transformers: Bumblebee
Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl, the sound editors of Paramount’s 2018 super-hit movie ‘A Quiet Place‘, are confirmed to be working on the sound editing of the upcoming movie*Transformers: Bumblebee. The editors mentioned this fact during an interview with Shoot
: “Van der Ryn and Aadahl are currently working on Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, a Christmas season release being directed by Travis Knight who made an auspicious helming debut with Kubo And The Two Strings.” The two collaborated for the first time on Transformers 2007, which received an*Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Sound Editing.*Van der Ryn and » Continue Reading.
