Here is a question for all
Today, 01:23 PM
#
1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 152
Here is a question for all
Has anyone on here ever ordering anything from Cmdstore.ca, I was wondering how they are for customers service, shipping speeds or any thought about them please?
Today, 01:35 PM
#
2
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 434
Re: Here is a question for all
They're professional scalpers.
Support them if you like.
i think other than that, they are decent to deal with.
Today, 01:41 PM
#
3
Ransak The Elder
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 30
Re: Here is a question for all
Do not support scalpers! What you looking for... let us try and help lol
Today, 01:53 PM
#
4
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,163
Re: Here is a question for all
Their prices are a bit more, but they really rip you off with the shipping.
Transformers Shopping
