Today, 01:23 PM   #1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Question Here is a question for all
Has anyone on here ever ordering anything from Cmdstore.ca, I was wondering how they are for customers service, shipping speeds or any thought about them please?
Today, 01:35 PM   #2
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Re: Here is a question for all
They're professional scalpers.

Support them if you like.

i think other than that, they are decent to deal with.
Today, 01:41 PM   #3
Ransak The Elder
Generation 1
Re: Here is a question for all
Do not support scalpers! What you looking for... let us try and help lol
Today, 01:53 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
Re: Here is a question for all
Their prices are a bit more, but they really rip you off with the shipping.
