|
Lee Sullivan To Attend TFNation 2020
And TFNation is back! And we are happy to share with you their first artist guest for*TFNation 2020. Marvel Transformers G1*artist*Lee Sullivan*
will be at TFNation 2020!*Sullivan is one of the original artists from the days of Marvel’s Transformers run in the UK, starting on covers, then strips, and eventually full interior art, from 1988 onward, where he brought to the page the feud between Megatron and Galvatron, and the Mayhem Attack Squad. His work can also be seen across the franchise’s further incarnations with Panini UK (for Transformers: Armada), Titan Books, and 3H Productions. Lee Sullivan joins <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2019/10/18/tania-gunadi-to-attend-tfnation-2020-398578">Tania » Continue Reading.
The post Lee Sullivan To Attend TFNation 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.