Lee Sullivan To Attend TFNation 2020


And TFNation is back! And we are happy to share with you their first artist guest for TFNation 2020. Marvel Transformers G1 artist Lee Sullivan will be at TFNation 2020! Sullivan is one of the original artists from the days of Marvel's Transformers run in the UK, starting on covers, then strips, and eventually full interior art, from 1988 onward, where he brought to the page the feud between Megatron and Galvatron, and the Mayhem Attack Squad. His work can also be seen across the franchise's further incarnations with Panini UK (for Transformers: Armada), Titan Books, and 3H Productions.

The post Lee Sullivan To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
