Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon. Rusticon is a redeco of the Siege Barricade/Smokescreen mold with extreme rusty finishing all over his body, based on the generic zombie robots we saw in the War For Cybetron: Siege cartoon. This is sure a deco we haven’t seen in any other War For Cybertron figure before, so it’s up to you to decide if it’s cool or not. We have pics robot and alt mode as well as a comparison shots next to his War For Cybertron mold brothers Prowl, Smokescreen and Barricade.



