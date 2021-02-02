|
Today, 12:20 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon. Rusticon is a redeco of the Siege Barricade/Smokescreen mold with extreme rusty finishing all over his body, based on the generic zombie robots we saw in the War For Cybetron: Siege cartoon. This is sure a deco we haven’t seen in any other War For Cybertron figure before, so it’s up to you to decide if it’s cool or not. We have pics robot and alt mode as well as a comparison shots next to his War For Cybertron mold brothers Prowl, Smokescreen and Barricade. » Continue Reading.
Today, 12:39 PM
#2
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Nothin' like that "dead leaf" deco
It's a barf, for me
(got the Bluestreak version from TreasureHunt to check out the all-clear-plastic shins, and still ended up feelin like could have spent my money better)
Today, 12:42 PM
#3
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Looks like a transformers my kids left in the garden and I found it years later
Today, 02:59 PM
#4
Location: Corner Brook NL
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Props to them on the rusted deco. Really nice job there. But the rest of the color scheme isnt great.
Today, 03:11 PM
#5
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Alt mode looks vaguely familiar ...
Today, 05:40 PM
#6
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by JonoPrime
Alt mode looks vaguely familiar ...
LOL!!
Today, 05:43 PM
#7
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Its Eww-streak!
Today, 07:21 PM
#8
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Rusticon In-Hand Images
Can you imagine paying full retail price for that?
