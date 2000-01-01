Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs. Inferno
Airazor 4 25.00%
Inferno 12 75.00%
Voters: 16. You may not vote on this poll

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 01-31-2021, 05:11 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 451
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
We're now in the last week of Round 1 of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament. Results for Matches 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 are linked for easy access if you want a recap of all Round 1 matches thus far.
The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Optimus Primal. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 7: Airazor vs. Inferno

Airazor (Maximal) - Underrated warrior with surprising fighting skills. Very fast as falcon; capable of even faster flight in robot mode using afterburners to reach hypersonic speeds and create sonic booms, though doing so can drain energy rapidly. Telescopic vision in both modes detect and track targets at great distances. Uses photon gun and highly-accurate wrist-mounted mini-missile launchers as robot. Speed and agility allow for fast evasion from enemy fire, but has average strength and durability.

Inferno (Predacon) - Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and serving the Royalty; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.


This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:10pm ET), and Match 8 will begin later that night to complete this opening round of the Tournament!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2021, 05:28 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,132
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
If Airrazor hadn't turned into such a non-character, I might have leaned that way

Inferno steals the show in comparison, imo
Plus he was a real threat before everyone went transmetal and subsequently he kind of became a joke
Difference between him and Scorponok though, is he was always funny - big red all the way
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2021, 11:26 PM   #3
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 7,966
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
Airazor -She was such a refreshing character, and the only 1 to actually be normal!
Wonderful origin ep "The Spark" that introduced a great explanation to the franchise.

And unlike the Black A/Silverbot Melrose Place shipping, Airazor and Tigatron was genuine.
__________________
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
JLvatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 12:33 AM   #4
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,784
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
If Airrazor hadn't turned into such a non-character, I might have leaned that way

Inferno steals the show in comparison, imo
Plus he was a real threat before everyone went transmetal and subsequently he kind of became a joke
Difference between him and Scorponok though, is he was always funny - big red all the way
FOR THE ROYALTTYYYYYYYY!! BURNNNNNNNN! GYAHHAHAHAHAHSA
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 03:06 AM   #5
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,071
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
FOR THE QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!
__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2021 Website for all the details!
Robimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:07 PM   #6
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 451
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno
Quote:
Originally Posted by Robimus View Post
FOR THE QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!
I think I just heard David Kaye's voice in the distance roaring, "STOP CALLING ME THAT!"

Just one day left to cast your vote for the winner of this match before the poll closes tomorrow afternoon. Then later that night will be the last match for the Tournament's opening round.
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Pencil Case - 1985
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Chasm & Decepticon Quake
Transformers
VINTAGE - GOBOTS - LOT OF 4 - GEEPER-CREEPER X2, HANS-CUFF, AND WATER WALK
Transformers
Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle?s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Transformers
Transformers Takara Shockwave Legends LG24 + Reveal The Shield Cyclonus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.