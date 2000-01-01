Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 451

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno 2, 3, 4,

The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Optimus Primal. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 7: Airazor vs. Inferno



Airazor (Maximal) - Underrated warrior with surprising fighting skills. Very fast as falcon; capable of even faster flight in robot mode using afterburners to reach hypersonic speeds and create sonic booms, though doing so can drain energy rapidly. Telescopic vision in both modes detect and track targets at great distances. Uses photon gun and highly-accurate wrist-mounted mini-missile launchers as robot. Speed and agility allow for fast evasion from enemy fire, but has average strength and durability.



Inferno (Predacon) - Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and serving the Royalty; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.





