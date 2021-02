View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs. Inferno Airazor 4 25.00% Inferno 12 75.00%

01-31-2021, 05:11 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 451 Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno 2, 3, 4,

The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Optimus Primal. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 7: Airazor vs. Inferno



Airazor (Maximal) - Underrated warrior with surprising fighting skills. Very fast as falcon; capable of even faster flight in robot mode using afterburners to reach hypersonic speeds and create sonic booms, though doing so can drain energy rapidly. Telescopic vision in both modes detect and track targets at great distances. Uses photon gun and highly-accurate wrist-mounted mini-missile launchers as robot. Speed and agility allow for fast evasion from enemy fire, but has average strength and durability.



Inferno (Predacon) - Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents’ well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and “serving the Royalty”; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.





This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:10pm ET), and Match 8 will begin later that night to complete this opening round of the Tournament! We're now in the last week of Round 1 of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament. Results for Matches 1 5 , and 6 are linked for easy access if you want a recap of all Round 1 matches thus far.The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Optimus Primal. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.- Underrated warrior with surprising fighting skills. Very fast as falcon; capable of even faster flight in robot mode using afterburners to reach hypersonic speeds and create sonic booms, though doing so can drain energy rapidly. Telescopic vision in both modes detect and track targets at great distances. Uses photon gun and highly-accurate wrist-mounted mini-missile launchers as robot. Speed and agility allow for fast evasion from enemy fire, but has average strength and durability.- Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents’ well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and “serving the Royalty”; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:10pm ET), and Match 8 will begin later that night to complete this opening round of the Tournament!



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________ 01-31-2021, 05:28 PM #2 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,132 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno If Airrazor hadn't turned into such a non-character, I might have leaned that way



Inferno steals the show in comparison, imo

Plus he was a real threat before everyone went transmetal and subsequently he kind of became a joke

Difference between him and Scorponok though, is he was always funny - big red all the way

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________ 01-31-2021, 11:26 PM #3 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,966 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno Airazor -She was such a refreshing character, and the only 1 to actually be normal!

Wonderful origin ep "The Spark" that introduced a great explanation to the franchise.



And unlike the Black A/Silverbot Melrose Place shipping, Airazor and Tigatron was genuine.

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



__________________"Don't be absurd!"-Galvatron Yesterday, 12:33 AM #4 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,784 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno Quote: evenstaves Originally Posted by If Airrazor hadn't turned into such a non-character, I might have leaned that way



Inferno steals the show in comparison, imo

Plus he was a real threat before everyone went transmetal and subsequently he kind of became a joke

Difference between him and Scorponok though, is he was always funny - big red all the way FOR THE ROYALTTYYYYYYYY!! BURNNNNNNNN! GYAHHAHAHAHAHSA

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Yesterday, 03:06 AM #5 Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,071 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno FOR THE QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2021 Website for all the details! Today, 05:07 PM #6 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 451 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 7 - Round 1, Match 7: Airazor vs Inferno Quote: Robimus Originally Posted by FOR THE QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!



Just one day left to cast your vote for the winner of this match before the poll closes tomorrow afternoon. Then later that night will be the last match for the Tournament's opening round. I think I just heard David Kaye's voice in the distance roaring, "STOP CALLING ME THAT!"Just one day left to cast your vote for the winner of this match before the poll closes tomorrow afternoon. Then later that night will be the last match for the Tournament's opening round.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge