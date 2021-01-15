Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover Official Announcemt & Pre-Orders


Via the official Transformers social media channels we have an official announcement of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover as well as his respective pre-orders. This is a nice black and blue redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold, inpired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Deep Cover*figure (G1 Sideswipe redeco) from 2003. This had know of this figure some weeks ago, and we even reported some in-hand images. A very nice addition for your War For Cybertron collection. Click on the bar to see the mirrored official images. Pre-orders are live via our sponsors links below. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover Official Announcemt & Pre-Orders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover Official Announcemt & Pre-Orders
Much nice, very yes

Him & G2-ey will be my Siegeswipe molds
...maybe Tigertrack too

Holding out for that mysterious "earthmode" swipe for the default colours (if never happens, a 1st wave Siege can't be that much on aftermarket)
Re: Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover Official Announcemt & Pre-Orders
If EB Games gets him as well them I am in.
