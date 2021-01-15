|
Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover Official Announcemt & Pre-Orders
Via the official Transformers social media channels
we have an official announcement of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover as well as his respective pre-orders. This is a nice black and blue redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold, inpired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Deep Cover
*figure (G1 Sideswipe redeco) from 2003. This had know of this figure some weeks ago
, and we even reported some in-hand images
. A very nice addition for your War For Cybertron collection. Click on the bar to see the mirrored official images. Pre-orders are live via our sponsors links below. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover Official Announcemt & Pre-Orders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca