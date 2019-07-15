It’s a good time to get jets! In case you missed out on the Siege Rainmakers trio during their 2019
Target run, fear not and check out our site sponsors for a fresh opportunity to welcome Acid Storm, Ion Storm and Nova Storm into your collection. Remember to grab the Earthrise Cybertronian Villains duo
while filling out your Decepticon air wing and happy hunting! Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three & Up, Entertainment Earth
, Dorkside Toys
The post Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Voyager Seekers Three-Pack: Hot Pre-Order Alert
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca