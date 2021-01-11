|
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Erik Burnham Interview, II
Series author Erik Burnham returns with more
insights about Transformers Beast Wars, including a cast list and an explanation of the timeline at play in this series. So where in the timeline does this take place? Are we still about 500 years before Generation One? That’s the fun thing. It could be. It doesn’t have to be. We haven’t made plain the whens or the wheres of it all yet because the big twist that the show used (this all happening on a prehistoric Earth) may or may not be something we ultimately follow.*Hasbro has been open to making » Continue Reading.
