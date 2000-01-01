Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 01-31-2021, 09:19 PM   #1
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,977
Walmart Exculsive Netflix figures: Soundwave, Elita-1 and Wheeljack
Hi there,

I have a Walmart Exclusive Netflix Soundwave, Elita-1 and Wheeljack for sale.

Full disclosure on the pricing: I purchased Soundwave/Elita off EBay because I was having a lot of difficulty finding them in store. Due to Covid they took forever to ship...Then while waiting I became impatient (and I wanted the full Netflix wave) so after much searching I ended up getting a second Soundwave online and Elita+wavemates in store...

I certainly don't need two of each!

I paid a lot for these on Ebay because I had them shipped from the USA. Soundwave cost me $117 CDN total and Elita cost me $65 CDN total. I don't expect a fellow board members to pay that amount, but I am going to ask more than retail for these two.

Ok, with that out of the way:

Soundwave (a bit of wrinkling on the top of the box, but still sealed): $85 CDN plus shipping (possible hold)
Elita-1 MISB: $50 CDN plus shipping
Wheeljack MISB: $35 CDN plus shipping.

Take the lot for $160.

Local pickup is available. Buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping at buyers expense.

Thanks for looking guys.
Old Yesterday, 07:26 PM   #2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,977
Re: Walmart Exculsive Netflix figures: Soundwave, Elita-1 and Wheeljack
bump
Old Yesterday, 09:57 PM   #3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,850
Re: Walmart Exculsive Netflix figures: Soundwave, Elita-1 and Wheeljack
Someone was looking for a $100 shipped Soundwave on Facebook today.
