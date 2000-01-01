Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Sinister
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 08:21 PM   #1
cr3d1t
Beasty
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 321
Sinister
Glad to start this thread for Sinister! He sold me commemorative editions of Bluestreak and Skywarp and the keychain version of Windcharger (sans keychain). Well packaged, everything was as described and in great condition! Thanks!
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Pencil Case - 1985
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Chasm & Decepticon Quake
Transformers
VINTAGE - GOBOTS - LOT OF 4 - GEEPER-CREEPER X2, HANS-CUFF, AND WATER WALK
Transformers
Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle?s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Transformers
Transformers Takara Shockwave Legends LG24 + Reveal The Shield Cyclonus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.