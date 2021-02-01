Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,093

IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #1



The highly anticipated 5-page preview of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1 is ready for your optic scanning via Comic Watch, yesssssss! Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series! Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When a crew of Predacons, led by the successor to the Megatron name, steal a golden disk and a ship capable of traveling through time, it’s up to Optimus Primal and his Maximal crew – Rattrap, Rhinox, Cheetor, and new character Nyx – to catch them!



