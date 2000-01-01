nervousviper Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Three Stars & The Sun Posts: 448

TAKARA MP11 Starscream and MP11D Dirge This might be a long shot but i'll try it anyways. If you have one or both, hit me up with a reasonable price.



MISB prepared but MIB is ok as long as it is complete and figure is mint.



prepare to deal locally first (GTA area)

Feedback:



Sale Thread: __________________Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...477#post471477 Sale Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=39218