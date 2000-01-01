alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 3,248

Classics and titans return (see description)for sale. Getting rid of all these guys decided that kingdom when scourge comes out will be my representation of the decepticons I dont need 3 series.

Here is whats for sale

Classics

Scourge ×2 $20 each (complete)

1Henkei scourge $30

Cyclonus $15 (incomplete) used his target master for kingdom cyclonus.

Galvatron$10 (complete)



Titans return

2x Scourge $25 each

Galvatron $35

Galvatronus.

4×offroad $15 each(my take on Galvatronus.)

Cyclonus $35

Pics of items being sold.

I you need shipping please lmk.

Discount on multiples purchased.

Any more pics pm me.

Ask any questions??



I'm getting rid of mores series.

I'll keep ya posted. Attached Thumbnails



