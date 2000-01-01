|
Classics and titans return (see description)for sale.
Getting rid of all these guys decided that kingdom when scourge comes out will be my representation of the decepticons I dont need 3 series.
Here is whats for sale
Classics
Scourge ×2 $20 each (complete)
1Henkei scourge $30
Cyclonus $15 (incomplete) used his target master for kingdom cyclonus.
Galvatron$10 (complete)
Titans return
2x Scourge $25 each
Galvatron $35
Galvatronus.
4×offroad $15 each(my take on Galvatronus.)
Cyclonus $35
Pics of items being sold.
I you need shipping please lmk.
Discount on multiples purchased.
Any more pics pm me.
Ask any questions??
I'm getting rid of mores series.
I'll keep ya posted.