Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Classics and titans return (see description)for sale.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 01-31-2021, 07:28 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,248
Classics and titans return (see description)for sale.
Getting rid of all these guys decided that kingdom when scourge comes out will be my representation of the decepticons I dont need 3 series.
Here is whats for sale
Classics
Scourge ×2 $20 each (complete)
1Henkei scourge $30
Cyclonus $15 (incomplete) used his target master for kingdom cyclonus.
Galvatron$10 (complete)

Titans return
2x Scourge $25 each
Galvatron $35
Galvatronus.
4×offroad $15 each(my take on Galvatronus.)
Cyclonus $35
Pics of items being sold.
I you need shipping please lmk.
Discount on multiples purchased.
Any more pics pm me.
Ask any questions??

I'm getting rid of mores series.
I'll keep ya posted.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16120918078298736721179324039248.jpg Views: 39 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 48496   Click image for larger version Name: 16120918347959222970695297026177.jpg Views: 33 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 48497   Click image for larger version Name: 16120921058256787846797507219002.jpg Views: 34 Size: 95.0 KB ID: 48498   Click image for larger version Name: 16120921759173196068171386497942.jpg Views: 29 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 48499   Click image for larger version Name: 16120919271891875816737830379255.jpg Views: 31 Size: 87.7 KB ID: 48500  

Click image for larger version Name: 16120919502716583722185359410162.jpg Views: 20 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 48501  
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 01:20 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,248
Re: Classics and titans return (see description)for sale.
Bump
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Pencil Case - 1985
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Chasm & Decepticon Quake
Transformers
VINTAGE - GOBOTS - LOT OF 4 - GEEPER-CREEPER X2, HANS-CUFF, AND WATER WALK
Transformers
Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle?s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Transformers
Transformers Takara Shockwave Legends LG24 + Reveal The Shield Cyclonus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.