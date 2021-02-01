|
Figure King No. 276 Scans: Kingdom, Studio Series, Earthrise, Masterpiece Thundercrac
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of Figure King Magazine*scans. Issue #276 features some new images and information of: Kingdom, Studio Series, Earthrise, Masterpiece Thundercracker Ver. 2.0 And Masterpiece Skids. This month we only have and 3 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Kingdom* Promotional images of the upcoming Wave 4 for the Japanese market in June 2021. Dinobot and Airazor will be available at general retail while Ractonite and Huffer will be released as Takara Tomy Mall exclusives. Studio Series Releases For June 2021 We have images of the upcoming Studio Series SS-65 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 276 Scans: Kingdom, Studio Series, Earthrise, Masterpiece Thundercracker Ver. 2.0 And Masterpiece Skids
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca