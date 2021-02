IDW’s Transformers Escape: Issue #2 iTunes Preview

With war on the horizon, a team of unaligned Cybertronians hatches a plan to save themselves and as many civilians as they can from the impending destruction. Who does Shockwave consider sharp enough to bear watching? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue # 2 , due in shops February 10th, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Wheeljack, Hound, Highbrow, and other great thinkers and legendary heroes know their plan will work…