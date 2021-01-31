Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
01-31-2021, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,093
Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant


Attention Kongdom collectors! We can share for you images of a new Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant. According to the pics shared by*pokemonsdoom*and other members of pur boards, Kingdom Optimus Primal’s swords can be found in matte bone white paint or shiny silver paint. Click on the bar to see the images on this news post and keep an eye on this variant in the market.

The post Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
01-31-2021, 08:05 PM
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,714
Re: Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant
Well that's just Prime.


Sorry had to do it.
