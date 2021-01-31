Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,093

Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant



Attention Kongdom collectors! We can share for you images of a new Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant. According to the pics shared by*pokemonsdoom*and other members of pur boards, Kingdom Optimus Primal’s swords can be found in matte bone white paint or shiny silver paint. Click on the bar to see the images on this news post and keep an eye on this variant in the market.



