Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant
Attention Kongdom collectors! We can share for you images of a new Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal Swords Color Variant. According to the pics shared by*pokemonsdoom*and other members of pur boards, Kingdom Optimus Primal’s swords can be found in matte bone white paint or shiny silver paint. Click on the bar to see the images on this news post and keep an eye on this variant in the market.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca