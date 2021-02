bondo21 Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2010 Location: Ontario Posts: 95

Netflix Soundwave for trade Have a new, unopened Netflix Soundwave to trade. Specifically looking for the Siege Rainmakers from Toys R Us. Donít care if theyíre open, as long as they arenít damaged and come with all parts and instructions. Iím in Kitchener and hoping for local trade, but feel free to PM me if youíre anywhere else and interested