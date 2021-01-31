|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up January Final Week
January is leaving and we have a few sighting top share on its final week. Russian shelves get some new Earthrise and Cyberverse and fans in Australia finally spotted the new Kingdom toys and Gigawatt. Earthrise Wave 2 & 3 Deluxe, Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultimate In Russia
Thanks to 2005 Board member Sovietbot for reporting his sighting of Earthrise Deluxe Arcee, Airwave, Allicon and Fasttrack at "Detskiy Mir" (Children's World) in the shopping center "Metromarket". Additionally, Cyberverse Ultimate Iaconus was spotted at the same store. Kingdom Wave 1 Voyager & Wave 1 Core And Transformes x Back To The Future
