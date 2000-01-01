TFMegatron84 Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: Canada Posts: 7

VINTAGE SALE - Universe, Generations, Reveal The Shield, Combiner Wars - NEW/SEALED !











Hi folks, I'm selling a bunch of Transformers, which you can see in the list below. All items are still factory-sealed in their packages, with the packaging itself being in excellent, near-mint condition.



I can deliver (drop-off) anywhere within City of Toronto - i.e. Toronto, Scarborough, North York, East York, Etobicoke.



I'm also willing to ship within Canada, provided you're willing to pay the shipping cost.



I do provide discounts when multiple items are purchased. If you buy several items, the savings may be enough to pay for the shipping cost!



In some cases, I have more than one of each item. So if you want to snag a particular item for yourself and grab an identical one for a friend, by all means!







FOR SALE





Universe:



$35 - Hound (2008) - Deluxe class.



$35 - Prowl (2007) - Deluxe class.



$35 - Ratchet (2008) - Deluxe class.



$35 - Silverstreak (2008) - Deluxe class.



$35 - Smokescreen (2008) - Deluxe class.



$35 - Starscream (2009) - Deluxe class.



$35 - Sunstreaker (2008) - Deluxe class.





Generations:



$30 - Dirge (2010) - Deluxe class.



$30 - Red Alert (2010) - Deluxe Class.



$30 - Scourge (2010) - Deluxe class.



$30 - Thrust (2010) - Deluxe class.



$30 - Thundercracker (2011) - Deluxe class.



$25 - Trailcutter (Trailbreaker - 2013) - Deluxe class.



$30 - Wheeljack (2011) - Deluxe class.





Reveal The Shield:



$35 - Grapple (2011 - Grappel) - Voyager class.



$30 - Jazz (2010) - Deluxe class.



$30 - Tracks (2010) - Deluxe class.





Combiner Wars:



$30 - Mirage (2015) - Deluxe class.





















. Hi folks, I'm selling a bunch of Transformers, which you can see in the list below. All items are still factory-sealed in their packages, with the packaging itself being in excellent, near-mint condition.I can deliver (drop-off) anywhere within City of Toronto - i.e. Toronto, Scarborough, North York, East York, Etobicoke.I'm also willing to ship within Canada, provided you're willing to pay the shipping cost.I do provide discounts when multiple items are purchased. If you buy several items, the savings may be enough to pay for the shipping cost!In some cases, I have more than one of each item. So if you want to snag a particular item for yourself and grab an identical one for a friend, by all means!$35 - Hound (2008) - Deluxe class.$35 - Prowl (2007) - Deluxe class.$35 - Ratchet (2008) - Deluxe class.$35 - Silverstreak (2008) - Deluxe class.$35 - Smokescreen (2008) - Deluxe class.$35 - Starscream (2009) - Deluxe class.$35 - Sunstreaker (2008) - Deluxe class.$30 - Dirge (2010) - Deluxe class.$30 - Red Alert (2010) - Deluxe Class.$30 - Scourge (2010) - Deluxe class.$30 - Thrust (2010) - Deluxe class.$30 - Thundercracker (2011) - Deluxe class.$25 - Trailcutter (Trailbreaker - 2013) - Deluxe class.$30 - Wheeljack (2011) - Deluxe class.$35 - Grapple (2011 - Grappel) - Voyager class.$30 - Jazz (2010) - Deluxe class.$30 - Tracks (2010) - Deluxe class.$30 - Mirage (2015) - Deluxe class. Attached Thumbnails







Last edited by TFMegatron84; 01-31-2021 at 05:41 AM .