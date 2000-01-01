Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
01-31-2021, 04:16 AM   #1
TFMegatron84
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Canada
Posts: 7
VINTAGE SALE - Universe, Generations, Reveal The Shield, Combiner Wars - NEW/SEALED !






Hi folks, I'm selling a bunch of Transformers, which you can see in the list below. All items are still factory-sealed in their packages, with the packaging itself being in excellent, near-mint condition.

I can deliver (drop-off) anywhere within City of Toronto - i.e. Toronto, Scarborough, North York, East York, Etobicoke.

I'm also willing to ship within Canada, provided you're willing to pay the shipping cost.

I do provide discounts when multiple items are purchased. If you buy several items, the savings may be enough to pay for the shipping cost!

In some cases, I have more than one of each item. So if you want to snag a particular item for yourself and grab an identical one for a friend, by all means!



FOR SALE


Universe:

$35 - Hound (2008) - Deluxe class.

$35 - Prowl (2007) - Deluxe class.

$35 - Ratchet (2008) - Deluxe class.

$35 - Silverstreak (2008) - Deluxe class.

$35 - Smokescreen (2008) - Deluxe class.

$35 - Starscream (2009) - Deluxe class.

$35 - Sunstreaker (2008) - Deluxe class.


Generations:

$30 - Dirge (2010) - Deluxe class.

$30 - Red Alert (2010) - Deluxe Class.

$30 - Scourge (2010) - Deluxe class.

$30 - Thrust (2010) - Deluxe class.

$30 - Thundercracker (2011) - Deluxe class.

$25 - Trailcutter (Trailbreaker - 2013) - Deluxe class.

$30 - Wheeljack (2011) - Deluxe class.


Reveal The Shield:

$35 - Grapple (2011 - Grappel) - Voyager class.

$30 - Jazz (2010) - Deluxe class.

$30 - Tracks (2010) - Deluxe class.


Combiner Wars:

$30 - Mirage (2015) - Deluxe class.










