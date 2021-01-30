Sentinel Prime has a secret – something that could change the fate of Cybertron – and something that Megatron wants, as the Autobots and Decepticons battle for control of the Forge in War World: Titans. Veteran Transformers artist E.J. Su
provides a look at the inked version of his cover B for issue #29, due in shops on March 17th: First time trying this type of hatching on traditional media. Not sure it went overboard. Join the March solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), E.J. Su
(Cover Artist),
