Metroplex79 Little Guy with Firepower Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Toronto-ish Posts: 1,706

Quebec couple hit with curfew-violation fine after wife walks husband on a leash ARTICLE: Quebec couple hit with curfew-violation fine after wife walks husband on a leash



Quote: SHERBROOKE -- A Sherbrooke husband and wife were handed sizeable fines for violating curfew, despite the wife's protests that she was walking her dog and the fact the husband was wearing a leash.



The woman and her husband were each given $1,500 fines by Sherbrooke police for violating curfew. The pair was caught walking at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.



Police said the two were walking towards downtown and did not cooperate with the officers.



When questioned by police, the couple said they were happy to receive the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault.



Quebec officials have said people may walk their dogs after the 8 p.m. curfew, provided they stay within one kilometre of their house.



Over the first weekend under curfew, police officers across Quebec handed out 750 tickets worth thousands of dollars in fines to people caught out after 8 p.m.



Anyone here already dog for their wife, and willing to so the same?



I wonder what's the next crazy stunt we'll read about on the news to one-up this? I get wanting to break the rules, but c'mon. Be a little more creative and less obvious.Anyone here already dog for their wife, and willing to so the same?I wonder what's the next crazy stunt we'll read about on the news to one-up this?







A team that's only a shell of its former self

Savage Blitzkrieg Squad [MIC]



Metroplex79 is a good and safe city to do business in!!! Take the tour .

These people stopped by:

Cybertron.ca feedback thread



New and old buyers welcome here:

Cybertron.ca sales thread

[CONTINUING POST-TFCON UPDATE]

(last update: Feb 12/14 @ 9:15am EST, slight edit) __________________