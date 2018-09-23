|
Perfect Effect PE-DX-10 Jetpower Revive Prime Prototype Images
Via*Perfect Effect
*official Facebook account, we have our first images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*Perfect Effect PE-DX-10 Jetpower Revive Prime. This Optimus Prime figure combines elements from other different previous incarnations of the character. The alt mode is easily recognizable as the G1 truck, while the robot mode mixes elements and colors of the classic G1 and the first movie trilogy design. To top it all, the trailer can combine with the main Optimus Prime figure to create a winged armor, obviously based on the combination of Optimus and Jetfire from Revenge Of The Fallen film. The new » Continue Reading.
The post Perfect Effect PE-DX-10 Jetpower Revive Prime Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.