MagicFest Las Vegas to Host Transformers Trading Card Game Learn-to-Play Experience


Attention Transformers TCG fans! Our favorite themed card game will be making a convention appearance by offering a Learn-to-Play experience at MagicFest Las Vegas later this week. The Transformers TCG Learn-to-Play experience will be available August 22-25 during show floor hours in a station in the main hall. Players that participate will receive one Transformers TCG Booster Pack! If you’re in Las Vegas for the week, be sure to bring your cards and figure out strategies for utilizing Battle and Character cards! Share your in-game strategies on the 2005 boards!

Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
