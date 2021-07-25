The official*Medicom Toy website
*have updated a listing with information about a new*Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red. These Be@rbrick figures start out like cute, dumpy, cartoon bear versions of their classic selves, but like many a piece of Transformers merchandise ? they transform into more traditionally proportioned robot modes.*This is the third BAPE inspired*Be@rbrick*in the market following the*Bape (R) green version
*and Bape black version
version released and it?s coming in the ?200% size? standing 14.5 cm tall. This figure will be out in January 2022 in Japan for*?7480 ($65.40) and it will be a limited » Continue Reading.
The post Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...