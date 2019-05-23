Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,746

Transformers Cyberverse: Warrior Class Waves 1-3 and Ultra Class Waves 1 & 3 Out at A



TFW2005 member Brave Magnus reports excellent news for our fellow collectors that are on the Cyberverse hunt in Argentina, confirming the arrival of the following assortment to Jugueterias Cebra in Buenos Aires: Warrior Class Wave 1 Bumblebee Warrior Class Wave 2 Windblade and Megatron Warrior Class Wave 3 Hot Rod, Prowl and Soundwave Ultra Class Wave 1 Grimlock and Starscream Ultra Class Wave 3 Optimus Prime Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!



The post







More... TFW2005 member Brave Magnus reports excellent news for our fellow collectors that are on the Cyberverse hunt in Argentina, confirming the arrival of the following assortment to Jugueterias Cebra in Buenos Aires: Warrior Class Wave 1 Bumblebee Warrior Class Wave 2 Windblade and Megatron Warrior Class Wave 3 Hot Rod, Prowl and Soundwave Ultra Class Wave 1 Grimlock and Starscream Ultra Class Wave 3 Optimus Prime Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers Cyberverse: Warrior Class Waves 1-3 and Ultra Class Waves 1 & 3 Out at Argentinian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca