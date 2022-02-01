Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,415

Re: Opinions on Robot Kingdom? They're fine, reliable, they can undeclare value so you won't be taxed (as much), but the shipping is what kills it since the pandemic.



They've always charged a lot for shipping, but even more now with limited shipping options due to Hong Kong's restrictions.



I used to buy a huge order to offset shipping, but I've found it cheaper just to buy locally (either big chain or the sponsors here)

