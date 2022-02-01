Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:52 PM   #1
skyshadow
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Posts: 162
Opinions on Robot Kingdom?
Hello,


Has anyone had experience with ordering from Robot Kingdom (robotkingdom.com)? I see it advertised on tfw2005, so I am assuming it might be reliable?
Old Today, 09:59 PM   #2
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,415
Re: Opinions on Robot Kingdom?
They're fine, reliable, they can undeclare value so you won't be taxed (as much), but the shipping is what kills it since the pandemic.

They've always charged a lot for shipping, but even more now with limited shipping options due to Hong Kong's restrictions.

I used to buy a huge order to offset shipping, but I've found it cheaper just to buy locally (either big chain or the sponsors here)
