IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Autobot Skilz Profile


Author Cavan Scott and artist Juan Samu continue their Transformers x Back To The Future introductions of Autobot Skilz. The smart-talking Cybertronian was a part of my pitch for the mini-series from the very beginning and it was great to see artist Juan Samu bring him to life. Read on to find out more about the design inspiration and sketches for this character, then share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist)

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Autobot Skilz Profile appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



