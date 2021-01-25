Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  February Week 3


We are about to finish February and Kingdom is still hitting shelves over the world. This week more Kingdom and figures in Hungary and Malaysia together with some more Studio Series 86 figures. The new Retro Headmasters are available in Australia sooner than expected. Retro Headmasters Wave 1 In Australia *2005 Board member*Thalyn*spotted these special Titans Return Headmasters reissues at*Target Morayfield. A bit earlier than we had previously reported. Additionally, Ozformers gave us the heads up that the Amazon Australia exclusive Combiner Wars Devastator is ready to order and ship. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hungary-transformers-sightings.87193/page-4#post-18845058">Kingdom Wave 1 Core, Deluxe, Voyager &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  February Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



