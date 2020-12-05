Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream New Stock Images And Walmart Listing
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,819
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream New Stock Images And Walmart Listing


Walmart website*have uploaded new stock images of the recently revealed*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream. Starscream is part of this new Cyberverse Deluxe figures together with Prowl and Soundwave. While this new toys don’t come with a Build-A-Figure part like the previous waves, they include several new accessories. Curiously, the images come from a Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl Walmart listing, so we may have listings and images of the rest of these new figures soon. The figure is still out of stock but it’s priced*$19.87. Check all the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream New Stock Images And Walmart Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Blackarachnia 100% Complete
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers 1996 Kenner Rattrap Dinobot Snapper Razorbeast Polar
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Hot Rod Walmart exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Force 2 pack Dragbreak DRAGSTRIP / WILDBREAK hasbro 2016
Transformers
G1 Transformer Outback Weapon Gun Original 1984 Hasbro Part
Transformers
G1 Transformer Optimus Prime 1984 Gas Pump & Nozzle Original Parts Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise Thundercracker Skywarp Cybertronian Villains 2-Pack
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.