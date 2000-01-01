Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Visiting Toronto sales' thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:09 PM   #1
pulsedragon20
I win
pulsedragon20's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,777
Visiting Toronto sales' thread
I am visiting Toronto until July 21 @4:30pm so I can meet anyone in certain places (TBD).

I have some items I have for sale or trade (whatever I have left after TFcon)

Feedback on eBay.ca/.com and on cybertron.ca: username for all = pulsedragon20



***I offer discounts on multiples**
*Pictures on request*



Video Games

Nintendo
-MISB 3DS Fire Emblem Echoes Limited Edition: $125 (box has dented corners)

-MOSC/MIP Amiibo (NA) EB exclusive Mii 3-pack: $40

************************************************** ******************************
Botcon
-2016 "sealed bagged" of the box set: $480
************************************************** ******************************
Transformers Collectors Club
-TFSS Scourge MIB: $65
************************************************** ******************************
************************************************** *********************************
CHUG --- Transformers Classics/Universe 1.0/Universe 2.0/HFTD/RTS/Generations/Combiner Wars

Classics
-Loose Hasbro Rodimus Minor complete: $45.00
-MOC Cliffjumper: $40

Combiner Wars
-MOSC "Legend class" Warpath: $15
************************************************** *******************************
Robots in Disguise (R.I.D) - 2003
-Loose Bludgeon (complete with accessories and instructions): $35
************************************************** ******************************
************************************************** ****************************
Transformers Movie 1+ HFTD, RTS

DOTM
-MOSC DOTM Cyberverse Powerglide: $12.00
************************************************** *****************************
__________________
In Toronto July 14-16 2017 Sales/Trade thread ***NEED TO SEND A MESSAGE BY JULY 13 @ 12:00PM***
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?p=735038
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=pulsedragon20
pulsedragon20 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
botcon, disguise, movie, nintendo, tfcc

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Optimus Prime
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-9 RODIMUS CONVOY (RODIMUS PRIME) LOOSE!!!
Transformers
TFcon 2017 Toronto Exclusive Terraeris Rally Perfection Series PS-06R SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Human Alliance Jazz - Authentic - SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime Generation 1, NEW in box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.