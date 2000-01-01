|
Visiting Toronto sales' thread
I am visiting Toronto until July 21 @4:30pm so I can meet anyone in certain places (TBD).
I have some items I have for sale or trade (whatever I have left after TFcon)
Feedback on eBay.ca/.com and on cybertron.ca: username for all = pulsedragon20
***I offer discounts on multiples**
*Pictures on request*
Video Games
Nintendo
-MISB 3DS Fire Emblem Echoes Limited Edition: $125 (box has dented corners)
-MOSC/MIP Amiibo (NA) EB exclusive Mii 3-pack: $40
Botcon
-2016 "sealed bagged" of the box set: $480
Transformers Collectors Club
-TFSS Scourge MIB: $65
CHUG --- Transformers Classics/Universe 1.0/Universe 2.0/HFTD/RTS/Generations/Combiner Wars
Classics
-Loose Hasbro Rodimus Minor complete: $45.00
-MOC Cliffjumper: $40
Combiner Wars
-MOSC "Legend class" Warpath: $15
Robots in Disguise (R.I.D) - 2003
-Loose Bludgeon (complete with accessories and instructions): $35
Transformers Movie 1+ HFTD, RTS
DOTM
-MOSC DOTM Cyberverse Powerglide: $12.00
