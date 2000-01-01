pulsedragon20 I win Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,777

Visiting Toronto sales' thread I am visiting Toronto until July 21 @4:30pm so I can meet anyone in certain places (TBD).



I have some items I have for sale or trade (whatever I have left after TFcon)



Feedback on eBay.ca/.com and on cybertron.ca: username for all = pulsedragon20







***I offer discounts on multiples**

*Pictures on request*







Video Games



Nintendo

-MISB 3DS Fire Emblem Echoes Limited Edition: $125 (box has dented corners)



-MOSC/MIP Amiibo (NA) EB exclusive Mii 3-pack: $40



************************************************** ******************************

Botcon

-2016 "sealed bagged" of the box set: $480

************************************************** ******************************

Transformers Collectors Club

-TFSS Scourge MIB: $65

************************************************** ******************************

************************************************** *********************************

CHUG --- Transformers Classics/Universe 1.0/Universe 2.0/HFTD/RTS/Generations/Combiner Wars



Classics

-Loose Hasbro Rodimus Minor complete: $45.00

-MOC Cliffjumper: $40



Combiner Wars

-MOSC "Legend class" Warpath: $15

************************************************** *******************************

Robots in Disguise (R.I.D) - 2003

-Loose Bludgeon (complete with accessories and instructions): $35

************************************************** ******************************

************************************************** ****************************

Transformers Movie 1+ HFTD, RTS



DOTM

-MOSC DOTM Cyberverse Powerglide: $12.00

************************************************** *****************************

In Toronto July 14-16 2017 Sales/Trade thread ***NEED TO SEND A MESSAGE BY JULY 13 @ 12:00PM***

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?p=735038

Feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=pulsedragon20 __________________