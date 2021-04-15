|
TFW2005?s Chat with the Transformers Team After Fan Fest
Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest
took place last Friday, showing off some upcoming goodies later this year. Today we were able to sit down (on Zoom) with members of the Transformers brand team and some other fans to chat about it and the brand overall. Read on to check out what was said after the break! Transformers Brand Rountable Transformers team members included Lenny Panzica and Ran Sun.** Fans included TFW2005, Cybertron.ca, The Allspark, Tformers and Kastor’s Korner. Some primer tidbits – all of the below is paraphrased and reduced for brevity.** We believe what’s below relays the » Continue Reading.
