Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page ThreeZero DLX Blitzwing in G1 Vintage Inspired Colors
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,048
ThreeZero DLX Blitzwing in G1 Vintage Inspired Colors


Little late on this one – Sideshow have listed their second ThreeZero DLX exclusive figure of the weekend – Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing in G1 inspired colors!* Unfortunately it has already sold out, but you can join the wait list in case any others become available.* It’s retailing for 215 USD and is due to ship in Q4 2020.* Read on to check full product details and pics! Hasbro and Threezero are proud to present this event exclusive and Hasbro Pulse exclusive*Blitzwing (Vintage Inspired) Collectible Figure in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! Each DLX Collectible figure features &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero DLX Blitzwing in G1 Vintage Inspired Colors appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS BBTS LIMITED EDITION DECEPTICON PIRANACON SEACONS NEW SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl
Transformers
Transformers Amazon Exclusive Phantom Strike Set - MISB Skywarp
Transformers
Revoltech Eva 02 Getter Go Black Movie Optimus Prime GaiKing lot Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 55 56 Shockwave Scavenger Generations NIB NEW Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl and Sludge
Transformers
Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW08 Computron + TCW Upgrade Kit
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.