|
ThreeZero DLX Blitzwing in G1 Vintage Inspired Colors
Little late on this one – Sideshow have listed their second ThreeZero DLX exclusive figure of the weekend – Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing in G1 inspired colors
!* Unfortunately it has already sold out, but you can join the wait list in case any others become available.* It’s retailing for 215 USD and is due to ship in Q4 2020.* Read on to check full product details and pics! Hasbro and Threezero are proud to present this event exclusive and Hasbro Pulse exclusive*Blitzwing (Vintage Inspired) Collectible Figure in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! Each DLX Collectible figure features » Continue Reading.
The post ThreeZero DLX Blitzwing in G1 Vintage Inspired Colors
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca