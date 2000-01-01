Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page a few mps nothing extream
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:06 PM   #1
dee82
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2016
Location: ontario
Posts: 11
a few mps nothing extream
fast shipping in Ontario/Quebec
mp bb $50
prowl $80
blue streak $80
sunstorm $100
prime $100 yoth
mp rodimus prime no box $85
strarscream $40 yoth
soundwave $100 yotg
dee82 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.