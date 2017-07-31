|
John Cena Joins Transformers: Bumblebee, Plot Details And New Release Date Announced
WWE Superstar John Cena has joined the cast of Transformers Universe: Bumblebee, according to Hollywood Reporter
. The site also reveals the plot synopsis and a revised release date for the movie. “The story is set in the year 1987, where Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.” The synopsis also confirms that Bumblebee will return to his Volkswagen » Continue Reading.
