We can share for you our first image of the Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei*in all his modes. Getsuei is the second figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following Shouki
. We have our first look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic*EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive which even has all the electric attachments on the roof. Stay tuned with TFW2005 since more official images may show up any time soon. See the image after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
.
