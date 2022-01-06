Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:54 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,678
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Images


We can share for you our first image of the Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei*in all his modes. Getsuei is the second figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following Shouki. We have our first look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic*EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive which even has all the electric attachments on the roof. Stay tuned with TFW2005 since more official images may show up any time soon. See the image after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Transformers
Transformers Ghostbusters Ectotron ECTO-1 Hasbro 2019 Collaborative NEW SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Toy, Card And Miscellaneous lot
Transformers
80s Convertors Kids Shirt - Been In Storage For 40 Years - Transformers GoBots
Transformers
Marvel Comics Famous Cover series - Black Widow 8" Action Figure (1998)
Transformers
Marvel Comics Famous Cover series - Mister Sinister 8" Action Figure
Transformers
Marvel Comics Famous Cover series - The Falcon 8" Action Figure (1998)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.