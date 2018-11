TheToyTrove Maximal Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: St. Catharines ON Canada Posts: 126

Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - Black Friday Sale - Free Shipping vis UPS



Free Shipping on all IN-STOCK orders within Canada of $99.99 or more before taxes. All orders over the weekend will be shipped via UPS to avoid the Postal Strike.



All Toys, Board Games, and Model Kits will be 25% off, with select items going as high as 80% off.



All items will go on sale after 11am Friday morning. Please click the link below to go to our Sale Section:



The Toy Trove Black Friday Sale The Toy Trove is having our Black Friday Sale from Friday to Sunday!All Toys, Board Games, and Model Kits will be 25% off, with select items going as high as 80% off.All items will go on sale after 11am Friday morning. Please click the link below to go to our Sale Section: