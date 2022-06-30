Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Bumblebee Announcement & Teaser Image


Hot on the heels of our first look at the color prototype of the new Bishoujo Series Transformers Optimus Prime. the official Kotobukiya Blog and Twitter account have confirmed that a*Bishoujo Series Transformers Bumblebee statue is in the works. Bumblebee will join Kobobukiya’s line of 1/7 statues*based off of Shunya Yamashita?s illustrations of various movie, game, and comic characters in the Japanese bishoujo (young beautiful girls) style. We have our first teaser image showing a yellow silhouette of the anime girl rendition of the yellow Autobot. See the first teaser attached to this news post and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Bumblebee Announcement & Teaser Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



