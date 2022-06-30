Hot on the heels of our first look at the color prototype of the new Bishoujo Series Transformers Optimus Prime
. the official Kotobukiya Blog
and Twitter account
have confirmed that a*Bishoujo Series Transformers Bumblebee statue is in the works. Bumblebee will join Kobobukiya’s line of 1/7 statues*based off of Shunya Yamashita?s illustrations of various movie, game, and comic characters in the Japanese bishoujo (young beautiful girls) style. We have our first teaser image showing a yellow silhouette of the anime girl rendition of the yellow Autobot. See the first teaser attached to this news post and then » Continue Reading.
