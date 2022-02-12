Via the official Kotobukiya Blog
we have our first look at the color prototype of the new*Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime. This original anime-girl rendition of Optimus Prime (revealed together with Megatron
), designed by artist*Shunya Yamashita is showed here fully painted revealing all the details and finishing revealing a new alternate head with a face mask and the display base molded after the Autobot insignia in metallic red. A special Premium version of this statue will also be available*with special goods featuring artwork by Shunya Yamashita (an image of a poster is shown). See all » Continue Reading.
