Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime Color Prototype


Via the official Kotobukiya Blog*and Sideshow website we have our first look at the color prototype of the new*Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime. This original anime-girl rendition of Optimus Prime (revealed together with Megatron), designed by artist*Shunya Yamashita is showed here fully painted revealing all the details and finishing revealing a new alternate head with a face mask and the display base molded after the Autobot insignia in metallic red. A special Premium version of this statue will also be available*with special goods featuring artwork by Shunya Yamashita (an image of a poster is shown). See all &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



