Netflix Soundwave [MiSB] - quick sell
Okay.
I have a Netflix Soundwave to sell.
(I figure if I sell it, i'm less tempted to spend frivolously on others in the WFC line)
Terms:
Send me a PM with a reasonable offer, and I will select a buyer from the offers received.
Minimum offer is $96. This price includes basic shipping by Canada post, within Canada.
No maximum offer, but highest bid will not necessarily be accepted.
Be ready to reply to confirm purchase and send an EMT promptly. Sorry, payment only by EMT. No holds.
I will select a buyer from valid offers received, on or maybe even before 1pm today.
Thank you for your interest.