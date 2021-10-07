|
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Nightbird Alt-Mode Official Render Unveiled
The official render of the alt-mode belonging to*Nightbird from*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is unveiled by Pandem*Rocketbunny who worked on the customization of the*Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R. Pandem Rocketbunny is a vehicle customization company established in Japan. The company is most famous for its Pandem Aerokits. Founder and CEO*Kei Miura was directly involved with the design of Nightbird. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kei Miura (@trakyoto)
 
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Nightbird Alt-Mode Official Render Unveiled
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca